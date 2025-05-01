Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Bali, Indonesia

Canggu
72
Kuta Selatan
65
Ubud District
29
Ubud
28
42 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
$204,219
$204,219
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia We offer …
$286,689
$286,689
1 bedroom apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious area of ​​Melasti, 5 minutes from the beach, which…
$79,100
$79,100
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali…
$329,011
$329,011
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The total area of ​​the complex is 1,900 m2, and includes a building of apartments with 16 r…
$88,900
$88,900
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 47 m²
Apartments in a legendary complex in Bali, which has become a symbol of innovation and excel…
$106,252
$106,252
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
Discover a complex of apartments, the perfect combination of modern design and natural beaut…
$185,614
$185,614
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia …
$125,532
$125,532
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indo…
$551,536
$551,536
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.36% and re-sale profits…
$231,570
$231,570
Apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 20 m²
The residential complex of apartments, which is located on the MELASTI beach, the Ungasan ar…
$134,309
$134,309
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, In…
$242,127
$242,127
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 66 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex in Bali, combining luxury, comfort and innovation.Th…
$160,199
$160,199
1 bedroom apartment in Seminyak, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Seminyak, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesi…
$280,648
$280,648
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
$778,182
$778,182
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
$69,305
$69,305
Condo 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale design apartment of 35 m² in a gated complex on the island of Bali in Bukit distric…
$89,000
$89,000
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$162,000
$162,000
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
* ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.26% and re-sale profit…
$148,770
$148,770
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A premium complex of two buildings, with five-star service and infrastructure, is located in…
$97,090
$97,090
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offe…
$318,813
$318,813
1 bedroom apartment in Cemagi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Cemagi, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
An innovative project with an extraordinary dragon-shaped design and cocoon-style residences…
$265,000
$265,000
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
$318,813
$318,813
1 bedroom apartment in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
This unique project combines breathtaking ocean and jungle views, stylish design and rich in…
$100,800
$100,800
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa…
$181,948
$181,948
Apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 53 m²
This complex — Not just apartments, this is an ideal combination of luxury, comfort and inte…
$243,496
$243,496
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 5 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.07% and re-sale p…
$134,370
$134,370
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 5
Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia The …
$619,875
$619,875
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
Apartments in a club village with access to Nuanu - a creative city in Bali, Indonesia, whic…
$172,763
$172,763
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/4
🏰 A complex of pharmacies in the central location of the cultural capital of Bali - Ubud. …
$85,000
$85,000

