Show properties list
Realting.com
Indonesia
Residential
Bali
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Bali, Indonesia
120 properties total found
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
61 m²
4
Availability and cost check with our specialists. The Umalas Signature is a new premium res…
€185,916
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
81 m²
4
€308,348
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
101 m²
4
Availability and cost check with our specialists. Magnum Residence Sanur is located on the …
€344,624
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
48 m²
4
€244,865
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1
1
60 m²
3/4
Fully furnished apartments with a top location.Apartments are two-level, modern layout: kitc…
€149,639
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1
1
20 m²
1/1
€33,556
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
1
40 m²
Profitable real estate for life and investment. A complex of 209 objects in the top location…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
40 m²
Modern complex of premium apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong beach. Infrastructure of the…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
1
20 m²
Residential complex of apartments, which is located at Melasti beach, Ungasan district. The …
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
35 m²
New exclusive project in Uluwatu. A pearl in the heart of the Bali Island. Next to Drifter S…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
40 m²
The complex is located just 500 meters from the beach in Changu district, Batu Bolong. This …
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
45 m²
We present to your attention a modern 4-storey complex of premium apartments on the island o…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
34 m²
Beautiful apartment with a picturesque view right on the ocean, on the most expensive street…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
2
1
45 m²
1/3
€146,919
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
35 m²
2/3
€117,444
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
2
1
45 m²
1/3
€130,594
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
33 m²
1/3
€101,755
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
2
1
45 m²
2/3
€150,184
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
20 m²
2/3
€63,483
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
81 m²
A unique project with the world's longest roof pool – 190 meters. In the best tourist area -…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1
29 m²
2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
€66,621
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
45 m²
€163,243
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
40 m²
€163,243
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
42 m²
€163,243
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
2
60 m²
€226,727
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
2
60 m²
Комплекс апартаментов премиум класса. Вся необходимая инфраструктура для жизни, работы, раз…
€164,127
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
2
81 m²
1/4
ROYAL КОМПЛЕКС АПАРТАМЕНТОВ В ТУРИСТИЧЕСКОМ ЦЕНТРЕ БАЛИ. САМЫЙ ДЛИННЫЙ В МИРЕ БАССЕЙН НА КР…
€318,875
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
40 m²
1/4
Единственный комплекс апартаментов премиум-класса на первой линии океана, в котором можно п…
€234,467
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
48 m²
€226,727
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
1
58 m²
€158,709
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Bali, Indonesia
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
