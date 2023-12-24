Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Bali
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bali, Indonesia

multi-level apartments
4
1 BHK
66
2 BHK
24
3 BHK
14
4 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
120 properties total found
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
Availability and cost check with our specialists. The Umalas Signature is a new premium res…
€185,916
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
€308,348
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Availability and cost check with our specialists. Magnum Residence Sanur is located on the …
€344,624
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
€244,865
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
Fully furnished apartments with a top location.Apartments are two-level, modern layout: kitc…
€149,639
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/1
€33,556
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Profitable real estate for life and investment. A complex of 209 objects in the top location…
€135,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Modern complex of premium apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong beach. Infrastructure of the…
€180,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Residential complex of apartments, which is located at Melasti beach, Ungasan district. The …
€70,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
New exclusive project in Uluwatu. A pearl in the heart of the Bali Island. Next to Drifter S…
€190,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
The complex is located just 500 meters from the beach in Changu district, Batu Bolong. This …
€180,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
We present to your attention a modern 4-storey complex of premium apartments on the island o…
€180,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Beautiful apartment with a picturesque view right on the ocean, on the most expensive street…
€140,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€146,919
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
€117,444
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€130,594
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/3
€101,755
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
€150,184
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
€63,483
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
A unique project with the world's longest roof pool – 190 meters. In the best tourist area -…
€370,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
€66,621
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
€163,243
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
€163,243
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
€163,243
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
€226,727
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Комплекс апартаментов премиум класса. Вся необходимая инфраструктура для жизни, работы, раз…
€164,127
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/4
ROYAL КОМПЛЕКС АПАРТАМЕНТОВ В ТУРИСТИЧЕСКОМ ЦЕНТРЕ БАЛИ. САМЫЙ ДЛИННЫЙ В МИРЕ БАССЕЙН НА КР…
€318,875
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
Единственный комплекс апартаментов премиум-класса на первой линии океана, в котором можно п…
€234,467
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
€226,727
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
€158,709
Leave a request

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir