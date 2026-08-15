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Apartments for sale in Bali, Indonesia

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Kuta Selatan
705
Mengwi
258
Ubud District
214
Canggu
145
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2 209 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/3
The project is located on the most “Instagrammable” oceanfront on 27 hectares and consists o…
$132,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready apartment with a roof terrace near Pandawa Beach!The apartment in the RAHYA Villas Com…
$192,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
$109,589
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This is a sharp, fully furnished 1-bedroom loft built in 2020 that punches above its weight.…
$105,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pejeng Kangin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This tropical modern villa sits deep in a quiet jungle setting, where river and waterfall so…
$198,000
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Apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Two three-bedroom contemporary Balinese villas in Ungasan, a short drive from the southern b…
$230,000
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Apartment in Batukandik, Indonesia
Apartment
Batukandik, Indonesia
One- and two-bedroom architectural villas in Bingin, walking distance to the cliffs and surf…
$209,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Compact open-plan studio with a private balcony, in a low-rise, resort-style development on …
$101,884
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Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, BaliLuxury villas and apartmen…
$160,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
The premium one-bedroom tier in this Penestanan enclave, sitting on the plots with a direct,…
$159,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Tabanan, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 258 m²
The 4BR with River View is Nuanu Soft-Brutalist Villas' top-tier release, just 4 villas posi…
$1,45M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This 2024-built villa in Pecatu is built for investors serious about returns. The numbers sp…
$262,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Beraban, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Beraban, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Priced at IDR 4,210,000,000 (USD 258,100), this two-bedroom, three-bathroom tropical modern …
$258,100
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Apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Compact one-bedroom Mediterranean villas in Pecatu, walkable to cafes and a short ride to th…
$115,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This is a sharp entry-point off-plan villa on Bukit Peninsula, locked in at $146,000 on a 27…
$146,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/4
**MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA** is an exclusive premium-class complex located in the very heart of …
$840,000
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$159,500
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/4
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the In…
$410,000
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ESTABRO
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
A premium four-bedroom wellness villa from a boutique freehold cliffside release, designed a…
$1,05M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cemagi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Cemagi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
This second-floor studio captures the off-plan sweet spot: you're locking in $79,000 pricing…
$79,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Built in 2024, this compact modern apartment sits in Bingin's pink-zone tourism precinct, wh…
$119,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
A completed, ready-to-move 3-bedroom pool villa in a managed villa community in Sanur, hande…
$521,250
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Apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
An adults-only leasehold complex in Berawa, 7 minutes from Berawa Beach and close to Atlas B…
$190,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Abiansemal, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Abiansemal, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
This modern Balinese fusion villa sits on 639 square metres of prime residential land in Abi…
$360,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Ubud District, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud District, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
A 73.7 m² two-bedroom apartment inside a boutique 44-key serviced residence handing over Q1 …
$175,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Tabanan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
The 3BR is the mid-tier release in Nuanu Soft-Brutalist Villas, 5 villas designed for buyers…
$862,500
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Apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
The second phase of a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, on Bali's southern Bukit Peninsu…
$82,375
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1 bedroom apartment in Cemagi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Cemagi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Bright, intelligently laid out one-bedroom apartment capturing garden-level charm and genuin…
$89,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This Japandi villa completes Q1 2026 as a refined, fully enclosed sanctuary in one of Canggu…
$197,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms, open living-dining-kitchen and a private balcony, …
$329,648
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Property types in Bali

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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