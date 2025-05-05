Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Badung
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
206
Canggu
118
Nusa Dua
37
Kuta
9
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
62 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price Leasehold Until 2053: IDR 3,350,000,000 (Early Bird Price – Limited Time) 10 Years Ex…
$211,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 128 m²
Townhouses in a club village in Nuanu. Nuanu is a creative city located on an area of ​​44 h…
$358,852
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas in the MOST large-scale project in BaliIn the most "Instagrammable" shore on the whol…
$197,500
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali’s Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$268,020
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An Investment in Luxury – Leasehold Chic Contemporary 2-Bed Villa with  Scenic Views Price …
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 280 m²
The Will of the VILA is located in Chang, a 3-minute drive from   in 1 minute walking from F…
$614,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Mediterranean Design 2 Bedrooms for Sale Leasehold in Heart of Uluwatu Price: USD …
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 82 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex that provides luxurious towhouses with exciting view…
$356,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Live the Bali Dream: Exquisite Umalas Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Oasis Price at USD…
$189,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury villa project is located in the residential and quiet area of Padonan, features …
$231,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Open Space and Modern Comfort: Bali Villa for Sale in Seminyak’s Golden Triangle Priced at …
$245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer spacious and…
$823,092
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
PRICE: USD 170,000 Leasehold Until 2054 (+ 30 Years Guaranteed Extension)  COMPLETION DATE:…
$170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to your slice of paradise in the heart of Seminyak, Bali’s vibrant and trendy hotspo…
$220,494
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
a complex of 30 modern villas   in the picturesque area of ​​Bali — SMALAS. The complex is…
$217,426
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Bali Living: Modern Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft Just Minutes from Batu Belig Beach…
$210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 235 m²
We present you a unique complex of luxurious villas on the ocean in the transpower, one of t…
$693,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 660 m²
The magnificent villa in the Berava area, which perfectly combines luxury and comfort. loc…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embrace the beauty of Bali with this enchanting 1-bedroom villa located in the heart of Kero…
$179,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 89 m²
Spacious and bright townhouses located in the Canggu area welcome you, where life intertwine…
$142,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming poo…
$278,944
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bu…
$417,724
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Your Bali Dream Home Awaits: Stylish Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Jacuzzi & Outdoor Lo…
$198,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 368 m²
Modern villas with spacious residential areas, private gardens and pools, where each design …
$764,332
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Home for Sale: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villa  in Babakan – Canggu Priced at USD 200,000 L…
$200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Beautifully Designed Uluwatu Villa with Private Jacuzzi and Close to Savaya Beach Club Pric…
$189,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
Leave a request

Property types in Badung

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Badung, Indonesia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go