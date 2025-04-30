Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
9
Canggu
23
39 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Active proposal 🚨 APPIRETICALARY
$356,982
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
a complex of 30 modern villas   in the picturesque area of ​​Bali — SMALAS. The complex is…
$217,426
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
$350,000
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
❖ Date of construction: 3 -QR 23g. ❖ Distance to the sea - 10 minutes of driving to the be…
$260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
$320,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Canggu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with panoramic windows, fully furnished.Average yield of 18-20%. Payback period of…
$270,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 89 m²
Spacious and bright townhouses located in the Canggu area welcome you, where life intertwine…
$142,780
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 84 m²
The luxurious complex of Townhaus, in the very heart of Bali. This luxury oasis offers pictu…
$351,816
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
There are three Townhaus   if paid, discounts are possible, My name is Leon, ask me your q…
$330,000
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
$320,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
A modern complex of 6 townhouses in Bali, in the Canggu area, invites you to an oasis of lux…
$185,614
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 82 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex that provides luxurious towhouses with exciting view…
$356,771
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 115 m²
The townhouses are a perfect combination of modern style, comfort and functionality, making …
$333,153
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
$190,000
Townhouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
The townhouses in the complex represent a unique opportunity to live in an epic location sur…
$190,372
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 130 m²
An elite residential complex of 11 townhouses, featuring unique design solutions and premium…
$266,522
3 bedroom townthouse in Pererenan, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located in the very center of top and tourist location - Berava. Income: fr…
$620,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 99 m²
A unique complex of 10 luxurious towhouses, impressive unique experience of living on the oc…
$356,771
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
$350,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
Exclusive Townhouse complex in the cult location of Bali. Infrastructure: Parking place…
$276,725
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
A townhouse with fascinating architecture.Rental prices are increasing by 10-15% every year.…
$280,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
$250,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 263 m²
A luxurious complex of 15 towhouses, in the very center of Changu, Batu Bologn. This unique …
$614,439
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
childfree concept of the complex   Ideal living conditions   surrounded by top establishm…
$225,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Buduk, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Buduk, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive offer in Bali: two properties for the price of one!Special price from the owner: s…
$220,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
A unique complex of 15 two-level designer townhouses located in the leading tourist center o…
$166,577
3 bedroom townthouse in Canggu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Take the opportunity to invest in the exquisite Oasis real estate in Berava, only 15 minutes…
$428,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Badung, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
