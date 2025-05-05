Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
206
Canggu
118
Nusa Dua
37
Kuta
9
222 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Pecatu, this beautifully designed villa offers a seamless blend of m…
$245,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Dive into a realm where sleek design and absolute convenience converge, in this dazzling 2-b…
$257,243
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price Leasehold Until 2053: IDR 3,350,000,000 (Early Bird Price – Limited Time) 10 Years Ex…
$211,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 128 m²
Townhouses in a club village in Nuanu. Nuanu is a creative city located on an area of ​​44 h…
$358,852
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Invest in Bukit – Kutuh Paradise: Eco-Luxe Leasehold Off-plan Villa with Modern Comforts Pr…
$270,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas in the MOST large-scale project in BaliIn the most "Instagrammable" shore on the whol…
$197,500
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the epitome of serene luxury with this stunning off-plan villa located in the heart…
$242,871
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This contemporary two-bedroom villa located in the serene neighborhood of Tumbak Bayuh prese…
$210,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the epitome of tropical living with this exquisite leasehold villa nestled in the…
$225,379
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 300,000 Leasehold Until 2055 (Extension Option) Welcome to your exclusive oppo…
$300,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Escape to the tranquil beauty of Pererenan, where the allure of Bali’s rice fields meets mod…
$235,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Contemporary 2-Bedroom Villa Near Bali’s Best Beaches – Leasehold for 26+25 Years in …
$237,500
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
A unique complex of 15 two-level designer townhouses located in the leading tourist center o…
$166,577
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Villa in Balangan – 2 Bedrooms with Prime Location Near Beach Price: USD 19…
$199,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience the essence of tropical living in this charming one-bedroom villa located just fi…
$215,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
High-Value Investment : Stylish & Compact Villa with Rice Field Views in Bali’s Booming Pere…
$155,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali’s Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the peaceful village of Tumbak Bayuh, just a short drive from the vibrant Canggu …
$295,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$268,020
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An Investment in Luxury – Leasehold Chic Contemporary 2-Bed Villa with  Scenic Views Price …
$270,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience in Umalas with our modern, fully f…
$285,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 280 m²
The Will of the VILA is located in Chang, a 3-minute drive from   in 1 minute walking from F…
$614,439
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Property Highlight: Leasehold Villa in Touristic Area, Only 5-Minute from Bingin Beach …
$207,167
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Bright and Breezy: Abundant Natural Light Floods Each Room with Warmth Price at Euro 210,00…
$218,060
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This Off – plan is located on a hill at the southeast part of the Nusa Dua, Peninsula, provi…
$298,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embrace the opportunity to own a stunning off-plan villa in Bali’s coveted Bingin-Uluwatu ar…
$219,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 91 m²
Residential complex   located in the picturesque Kabakaba area, near Changu — One of the mos…
$237,965
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Seize Bali’s Best: A Luxury Leasehold Villa Offering Like No Other Price at USD 270,000 unt…
$270,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Bali’s Pink Zone, this elegant two-bedroom villa offers the perfect …
$235,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English

