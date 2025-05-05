Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
206
Canggu
118
Nusa Dua
37
Kuta
9
20 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$268,020
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
We will help you choose a property for FREE, organize a safe transaction with the developer!…
$330,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
3 bedroom villa with ocean view in Greek style in the most prestigious area of ​​Nusa Dua  🌊…
$342,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$250,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
$500,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming poo…
$278,944
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bu…
$417,724
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity for fans of a calm and comfortable holiday in Bali!Projected yield: 17%…
$241,500
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
What is near: a unique area that includes all the amenities necessary for a comfortable re…
$600,000
Villa in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A collection of elegant villas, with an area of ​​40 m ² up to 100 m ², which is able to sat…
$175,908
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 15.40% and re-sale profits of $39,000 prior to comp…
$260,910
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer exclusiv…
$3,18M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
complex - Pandawa Villas 3d Tour https://kuula.co/share/collection/7xxxkj?logo=1&Info=1&fs…
$150,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE UNTIL OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with…
$229,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pererenan, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located in the very center of top and tourist location - Berava. Income: fr…
$620,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
$550,000
