  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Badung
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
206
Canggu
118
Nusa Dua
37
Kuta
9
21 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the peaceful village of Tumbak Bayuh, just a short drive from the vibrant Canggu …
$295,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Villas in the complex in the concept   " fortress " With a view of the ocean! 🏝️   🔴 Wh…
$237,600
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer spacious and…
$823,092
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
$190,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Parq Citadel is a fortress city located on a cliff. Villas with private pools and ocean view…
$440,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
First class beachfront complex of villas, apartments and townhouses with a huge swimming poo…
$278,944
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bu…
$417,724
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 2 Bedrooms Near Bingin and Padang-Padang Beach Pric…
$279,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia We…
$278,961
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 15.40% and re-sale profits of $39,000 prior to comp…
$260,910
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
$350,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale – Amara Villa Umalas 🏡🌴 A one-bedroom villa is available in the exc…
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for connoisseurs of high quality in a gated community in the center of the most touri…
$355,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer exclusiv…
$3,18M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
$864,415
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of villas with an ocean view, 2 minutes from the Instagram-famous Melasti Beach🏝️ …
$240,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
An excellent villa on the island of Bali with its own pool and a small area is for sale. Bel…
$195,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE UNTIL OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with…
$229,000
