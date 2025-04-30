Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
159
Canggu
87
Nusa Dua
36
Kuta
8
360 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
UP UP
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Property Description - Location: Jalan Raya Bali Cliff, Perum. Ungasan Residence, Br. Dinas…
$296,343
Private seller
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Your Bali Dream Home Awaits: Stylish Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Jacuzzi & Outdoor Lo…
$198,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
$640,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled just 5 minutes walking from Seseh Beach, this 2-bedroom villa offers the perfect ble…
$250,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ultimate Investment: Elegant Bali Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Endless Amenities Price starti…
$188,700
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Surf, Golf, Relax: Ideal Location Steps from Bali’s Best Attractions Price at USD 199,000 u…
$199,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover this beautifully designed 1-bedroom villa in the vibrant Batu Bolong area, offering…
$199,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE until OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with …
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
A separate, private villa in Bali for 3 month The new format of villas is a block constructi…
$113,970
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 84 m²
hidden on the shores of the most lively area of ​​Bali, the complex represents a new progres…
$257,668
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villa in Canggu premium, 10 minutes from Babu Belig Beach. 4 bedrooms, large living…
$801,198
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 445 m²
The modern complex of villas on the beach of Berava is a place where comfort, luxury and ame…
$991,031
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
$864,415
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 372 m²
Introducing a unique villa with all the amenities for a comfortable and luxurious life.These…
$494,969
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
The new format of villas is a block construction. The construction period of the villa is 3 …
$78,681
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa complex in Canggu, a 10-minute drive from Finns. The complex consists of 10 2-stor…
$344,468
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Set amongst lush tropical gardens, the two bedroom Melambai Tropical Villa is a heaven for l…
$177,511
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 170 m²
premium villas in the   Batu Bolong, Cangu, Bali. Batu Bolong — The most densely populated…
$361,708
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to paradise! Discover the epitome of luxury living with this stunning townhouse in B…
$300,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Own a Piece of Uluwatu’s Iconic Beachfront – Luxury Leasehold Villa with Direct Access to Th…
$280,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning townhouse is located in the highly sought-after Umalas area. Each townhouse in…
$220,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Take the opportunity to invest in the exquisite real estate Aquamarine in Bali, just 10 minu…
$595,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Serenity and Comfort in Seseh : Beautifully Designed Villa with Premium Finishes Price at I…
$257,243
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with private pool.Modern villa in the popular area of ​​Bingin. The villa can be custo…
$470,545
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
High-Return Potential in Bali : Villa with Stunning Ocean Views in Uluwatu Price at USD 299…
$299,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stylish Tropical Modern Villa in Seminyak with Elegant Open-Plan Design Priced at USD 235,0…
$235,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover a modern 1-bedroom villa nestled in the serene Ungasan area, designed by Balitectur…
$169,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia We…
$278,961
Villa 2 bedrooms in Seminyak, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Seminyak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Open Space and Modern Comfort: Bali Villa for Sale in Seminyak’s Golden Triangle Priced at …
$245,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English

Properties features in Badung, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
