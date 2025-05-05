Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Badung
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta Selatan
206
Canggu
118
Nusa Dua
37
Kuta
9
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
$500,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
$825,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
$595,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
$595,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
complex - Pandawa Villas 3d Tour https://kuula.co/share/collection/7xxxkj?logo=1&Info=1&fs…
$150,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
$640,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
$550,000
Leave a request

Property types in Badung

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Badung, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go