Immigration programs in Georgia

In recent years, immigration to Georgia has been on the rise. The beauty of its nature, its unique culture and the hospitality of the population attract foreigners here as much as economic factors. Its geographical proximity and the prevalence of the Russian language are also important for most residents of the CIS countries.

Advantages

Georgia’s cordial hospitality and authentic cuisine are by no means the only reasons for choosing Georgia as a place of residence. Among the significant advantages of Georgia are worth noting:

Low cost of living. in order to live comfortably in a large city, 400-500 dollars a month are enough for two (in small settlements, life is even cheaper).

Favourable climate and healthy environment: it is no coincidence that Georgia is a country of longevity.

Affordability of housing: it is enough to look at the realting. com site to check: a studio in a modern residential estate costs from 17-18 thousand dollars.

High level of medicine.

The vast majority of immigrants settle in the capital of the country, Tbilisi, and the resort city of Batumi, often in modern new buildings. The latter attracts new residents not only with a humid subtropical climate, but also with a huge tourist potential: in this city it is easy to earn money by renting out short-term housing. People moving to Georgia have hardly affected mountainous regions, though.

How to get a residence permit and permanent residence in Georgia

There are a number of options for obtaining a residence permit — from marriage to formal employment, from admission to a university to the restoration of once lost Georgian citizenship. The most popular of them are the acquisition of real estate and the opening of a business. Currently, a foreigner who has bought any real estate (except for agricultural land) for at least $100,000 can apply for a residence permit for a year. After a year, the residence permit can be renewed.

People who have held a Georgian residence permit for 10 years are entitled to apply for permanent residence. If you want to accelerate this process, you need to contribute at least 300 thousand US dollars to the country’s economy: then you can count on permanent residence in 5 years. At the same time, it does not matter whether you invest money in a Georgian company or purchase real estate (by the way, the composition of real estate can change over the 5-year period, what’s important is that it is valued no lower than the specified amount).

Before deciding to move to Georgia, it is recommended to get acquainted with the local real estate market with the help of realting or another reliable company and think about employment issues: the best options will be opening your own business or working remotely.