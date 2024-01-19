Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Rhodes Regional Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
€580,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
€700,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€400,000
