Residential properties for sale in Rhodes Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
14
Rhodes
13
20 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in South Aegean Region, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
South Aegean Region, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Do you dream of waking up every day looking at the endless blue seas and sky? With this hous…
€2,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms in South Aegean Region, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
South Aegean Region, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We all know that living by the sea is a dream and a lifestyle that many of us aspire to. Mod…
€2,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms in South Aegean Region, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
South Aegean Region, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Modern stately hilltop home set in an impeccably landscaped area with its exquisite design o…
€2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
€1,75M
Villa 5 bedrooms in South Aegean Region, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
South Aegean Region, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
A villa designed to appreciate the breathtaking blue sea and sky views. The open plan kit…
€600,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in South Aegean Region, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
South Aegean Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 137 m²
Refined modern villa with extensive sea views. Natural light permeates the villa through wid…
€600,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in South Aegean Region, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
South Aegean Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
The beach area in the Lachania area of ​​Rhodes is the idyllic setting for this stunning vil…
€690,000
Villa 1 room in Kritika, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Villa 558 sq.m in the suburb town of Ialyssos. The Villa is divided into 2 floors…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
€580,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
€400,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
€700,000
Townhouse in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 500 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The maisonette has…
€650,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
€350,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,80M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€400,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koskinou, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
€2,50M
