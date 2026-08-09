Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

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Cottages in Regional Unit of Boeotia, Greece

;
Municipality of Tanagra
6
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
4
Municipality of Thiva
3
Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra Municipality
4
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13 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 130 square meters in central Greece. The cottage c…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 1 bedroom in Inofyta, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Inofyta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of one b…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage
Melissochori, Greece
Area 315 m²
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Arachova, Greece
Cottage
Arachova, Greece
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 420 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is uni…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mouriki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mouriki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 299 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 299 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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