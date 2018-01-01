  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece

Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€610,000
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and storerooms.

Some flats have parking spaces.

The residence features an underground garage.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • REHAU underfloor heating
  • Electric fireplace
  • Solar water heater
  • Air conditioning
  • Aluminium windows
  • Electric shutters
  • Security door
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea – 2 km
  • Airport – 30 minutes
New building location
Attica, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€370,048
Residential complex Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece
Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
€339,360
Residential complex Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Alas, Greece
from
€310,000
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Attica, Greece
from
€298,000
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€1,06M
You are viewing
Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€610,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence near the park and the center of Gerakas, Greece
Residential complex New residence near the park and the center of Gerakas, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€283,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer stylish and functional apartments with balconies. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features a parking. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the popular residential area, in the northeastern suburb of Athens, close to the historic city center. Park - 20 meters Center of Gerakas - 1.3 km Metro station - 2.3 km International school - 5.5 km Syntagma Square - 14 km Athens International Airport - 13 km Aegean Sea - 15 km Pireus Port - 23 km
Residential complex New residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Kallithea, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Kallithea, Greece
Skra, Greece
from
€422,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous apartments with large windows. The U-shaped residence features an inner courtyard. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater Alarm Modern kitchen LED lighting "Smart Home" system Automatic lighting system Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure Pharmacy - 170 meters Supermarket - 400 meters Railway station - 1.4 km School - 1.5 km Primary school - 220 meters Davaki Square - 750 meters
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Attica, Greece
from
€255,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: V² DEVELOPMENT
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public.
Realting.com
Go