Residence with an underground garage, Glyfada, Greece

We offer stylish and functional apartments with balconies.
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens.
The residence features a parking.
Completion - 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the popular residential area, in the northeastern suburb of Athens, close to the historic city center.
Park - 20 meters
Center of Gerakas - 1.3 km
Metro station - 2.3 km
International school - 5.5 km
Syntagma Square - 14 km
Athens International Airport - 13 km
Aegean Sea - 15 km
Pireus Port - 23 km
We offer luminous apartments with large windows.
The U-shaped residence features an inner courtyard.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
Modern kitchen
LED lighting
"Smart Home" system
Automatic lighting system
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pharmacy - 170 meters
Supermarket - 400 meters
Railway station - 1.4 km
School - 1.5 km
Primary school - 220 meters
Davaki Square - 750 meters
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of the coastal front, fully accessible to the public.