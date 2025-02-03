Residential complex " Rentzias Complex "

Location Overview

A new residential complex of four luxury homes is under development on Eleonon Street in the Mariza area of Pallini. This serene, green neighborhood is characterized by low-rise architecture, a mild microclimate, and expansive, unobstructed views, making it an ideal setting for high-end living.

Strategically positioned just 21 km from central Athens, 12 km from Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, and 11 km from the port of Rafina, the area offers excellent connectivity via Attiki Odos and Marathon Avenue.

Site & Orientation

Spanning 7,500 m², the plot features a natural north-to-south slope, granting elevated panoramic views toward the south, east, and west. The homes are aligned along the highest ridge of the plot, ensuring privacy, southeast exposure, and uninterrupted vistas. The tiered landscaping follows the terrain, providing each residence with ample private outdoor space.

Design & Layout

The complex comprises four independent, three-story homes—each with its own pool, private garden, and exclusive entrance. Special attention has been given to privacy, autonomy, and blending architecture with nature. Outdoor spaces include living areas, BBQ zones, and changing rooms beneath the pool deck.

Parking includes covered spaces for two vehicles per home and additional guest parking on Eleonon Street.

Architecture & Features

Each residence includes generous verandas with pergolas, functional interior layouts, and carefully selected materials to complement the natural surroundings.

Residence 1 (496 m² | Plot: 2,171.55 m²)

Level 1 (218 m²): 3 guest rooms with en-suites, kitchen, dining/living area with fireplace, utility rooms, pool, BBQ, and outdoor amenities.

Level 2 (159 m²): Living/dining area with fireplace, kitchen, office, guest WC, veranda.

Level 3 (118.95 m²): Master suite, 2 bedrooms with en-suites, kitchenette, verandas.

Residences 2, 3 & 4 (395 m² each)