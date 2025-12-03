Residential complex Carmel Residences

Carmel Residences is a modern boutique complex in the center of JVC by Uniestate Properties!
Carmel Residences is a new modern residential project from developer Uniestate Properties, located in the heart of the prestigious Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The complex is made in the format of boutique buildings, combining elegant architecture, privacy and high standards of comfort.
Each residence is designed to meet modern requirements for comfort:
- thoughtful planning,
- high quality finishes,
- built-in appliances,
- functional kitchens,
Large windows and pleasant, bright interiors.
Infrastructure and facilities:
Carmel Residences offers residents a wide range of amenities typical of next-generation comfort class projects:
- two swimming pools, including options for people with limited mobility,
- modern fitness center,
- reception and concierge service,
- secure parking,
- pet-friendly policy,
- recreation areas and landscaped territory.
The complex creates a comfortable environment for families, young professionals and investors looking for liquid lots in JVC.
Location and environment:
Due to its location in the center of JVC, residents have access to the developed infrastructure of the district:
2 minutes walk to the nearest park and supermarkets
10 minutes to cafes, restaurants, schools and a medical clinic
- convenient transport network with fast access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
Travel time to key points in the city:
30 minutes to DXB and DWC airports
15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills and Mall of the Emirates.
