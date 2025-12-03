  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Carmel Residences

Residential complex Carmel Residences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$239,351
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33030
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Carmel Residences is a modern boutique complex in the center of JVC by Uniestate Properties!

Carmel Residences is a new modern residential project from developer Uniestate Properties, located in the heart of the prestigious Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The complex is made in the format of boutique buildings, combining elegant architecture, privacy and high standards of comfort.

Each residence is designed to meet modern requirements for comfort:
- thoughtful planning,
- high quality finishes,
- built-in appliances,
- functional kitchens,
Large windows and pleasant, bright interiors.

Infrastructure and facilities:
Carmel Residences offers residents a wide range of amenities typical of next-generation comfort class projects:

- two swimming pools, including options for people with limited mobility,
- modern fitness center,
- reception and concierge service,
- secure parking,
- pet-friendly policy,
- recreation areas and landscaped territory.

The complex creates a comfortable environment for families, young professionals and investors looking for liquid lots in JVC.

Location and environment:
Due to its location in the center of JVC, residents have access to the developed infrastructure of the district:

2 minutes walk to the nearest park and supermarkets
10 minutes to cafes, restaurants, schools and a medical clinic
- convenient transport network with fast access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

Travel time to key points in the city:

30 minutes to DXB and DWC airports
15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills and Mall of the Emirates.

Contact us now to get a presentation of Carmel Residences, explore the layouts and choose the best option for living or investing in a dynamic JVC area.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$805,482
Residential complex New Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool, a kindergarten and services close to Jumeirah Beach, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$935,917
Residential complex Luxurious penthouses in one of the tallest skyscrapers DNWT Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,71M
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$699,000
Residential complex Modern Elbrus Residence with a swimming pool close to Jumeirah Beach, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$305,418
You are viewing
Residential complex Carmel Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$239,351
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Me Do Re 2
Residential complex Me Do Re 2
Residential complex Me Do Re 2
Residential complex Me Do Re 2
Residential complex Me Do Re 2
Show all Residential complex Me Do Re 2
Residential complex Me Do Re 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$357,529
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 41
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Sky Tower
Residential complex Sky Tower
Residential complex Sky Tower
Residential complex Sky Tower
Residential complex Sky Tower
Show all Residential complex Sky Tower
Residential complex Sky Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$684,181
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 122
Apartments in the iconic Sky Tower residential complex in Business Bay! An excellent option for living and investment! Rental income - from 6% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! The apartments are fully furnished and equipped! Installment plan 0% after handing over the keys! Due dat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Show all Residential quarter Brabus Island
Residential quarter Brabus Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$945,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Brabus Island is a bold residential project from developer Reportage, created in collaboration with legendary German brand BRABUS. The complex is located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach area of Abu Dhabi and consists of four 13-story buildings comprising 352 apartments and 96 villas. The ar…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications