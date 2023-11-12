Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Milatos Community, Greece

6 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€103,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
€267,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
€98,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€130,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
€270,000

