Apartments for sale in Region Hannover, Germany

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Apartments in Region Hannover, Germany

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Hanover
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10 properties total found
Condo 3 rooms in Region Hannover, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Region Hannover, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The offered 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new bu…
$584,218
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Region Hannover, Germany
2 room apartment
Region Hannover, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time is deliberately r…
$524,851
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 14, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
14, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-maintained 1-room condominium is located in the suburb of Hanover - Langenhagen, n…
$185,906
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Leinhausenpark, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Leinhausenpark, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-bedroom apartment in an attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
$499,622
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3 bedroom apartment in Hupede, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Hupede, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The proposed 3-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a ne…
$582,001
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1 room studio apartment in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 6
This well-maintained 1-room condominium is located in the Hannover suburb of Langenhagen, cl…
$172,718
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Seelze, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Seelze, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture of the project meets high standards, but at the same time deliberately rest…
$522,860
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Condo 2 rooms in Hanover, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
New 2-room apartment in an attractive quarter of Hannover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
$464,181
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6, Germany
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
1-bedroom apartment with a terrace in the central district of Hanover - Nordstadt.Classic hi…
$354,383
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1 room studio apartment in Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
1-room apartment with a terrace in the central area of ​​Hannover - Nordstadt. Classic high…
$329,245
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch

Property types in Region Hannover

studios

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