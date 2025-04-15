Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Neu Isenburg
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Neu Isenburg, Germany

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
The high-rise buildings are one of the symbols of Frankfurt am Main. Floor-to-ceiling glazin…
$701,669
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with Balcony in Neu Isenburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms with parking, with Balcony
Neu Isenburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
$734,054
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
