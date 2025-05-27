Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Neu Isenburg
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Neu Isenburg, Germany

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Neu Isenburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Neu Isenburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
$774,989
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
The towers are one of the symbols of Frankfurt on the Main. The floor-to-ceiling glazing in …
$740,798
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 27
The high-rise buildings are one of the symbols of Frankfurt am Main. Floor-to-ceiling glazin…
$701,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Neu Isenburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Neu Isenburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
$734,054
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Neu Isenburg, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go