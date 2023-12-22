Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Hesse
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Hesse, Germany

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
€1,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Park View Penthouse Live  and step inside the most exclusive property in Frankfurt Once-…
€6,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with heating, with    Коммуникации проведены in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with heating, with    Коммуникации проведены
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 253 m²
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…
€1,98M
Leave a request

Properties features in Hesse, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir