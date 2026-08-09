Penthouses for sale in Hesse, Germany

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Penthouses in Hesse, Germany

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Frankfurt
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4 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in. Exclusive penthouse with an area o…
$2,14M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central district of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt's skysc…
$3,57M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in.Exclusive penthouse with an area of abo…
$2,16M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Stylish penthouse in the central district of the city- Ostend with stunning views of the sky…
$3,60M
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