Hotels for sale in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Baden-Württemberg, Germany

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сommercial properties
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offices
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shops
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1 property total found
Hotel 3 573 m² in Stuttgart, Germany
Hotel 3 573 m²
Stuttgart, Germany
Area 3 573 m²
Number of floors 6
Excellent location - a business hotel without an operator with a restaurant and exceptional …
$6,41M
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