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Hotels for sale in Baden Baden, Germany

сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Hotel in Baden Baden, Germany
Hotel
Baden Baden, Germany
Boutique hotel in the heart of Baden-Baden - an investment in the atmosphere of one of the b…
$3,23M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel in Baden Baden, Germany
Hotel
Baden Baden, Germany
Boutique hotel in the center of Baden-Baden - a premium investment facilityFor sale is an el…
$16,71M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel in Baden Baden, Germany
Hotel
Baden Baden, Germany
Hotel in a quiet area of Baden-Baden - operating hotel facility with developed infrastructur…
$12,68M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel in Baden Baden, Germany
Hotel
Baden Baden, Germany
Hotel-restaurant in Baden-Baden with views of vineyards - ready hotel and restaurant busines…
$5,19M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel in Baden Baden, Germany
Hotel
Baden Baden, Germany
Hotel in the prestigious district of Baden-Baden - an investment object with the potential f…
$4,03M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel in Baden Baden, Germany
Hotel
Baden Baden, Germany
Investment Opportunity in Baden-Baden – Operating Hotel in a Prestigious Resort LocationFor …
$5,19M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
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