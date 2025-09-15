Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The construction company KASKO has many years of experience in implementing projects in the construction sector. The company was founded in 2011 in Batumi, Georgia, and stands out not only by its high-quality constructions but also by the delivery of projects ahead of schedule.
Our team con…
For 15 years of activity of the company Like House, more than 248,500 square meters of living space have been built in Batumi. The company has 12 completed projects and 1 under construction.
Like House company carries out a full range of construction and installation works for the constru…
Black Sea Towers - a new high-rise residential complex of premium class in the center of business Batumi. The complex is located near the sea on the Alley of Heroes opposite the UEFA stadium. It offers wonderful panoramic views of the city, mountains and sea. The builder and developer of the…
Gumbati Group began its positioning in the market in 1998 and still holds a leading position in its field due to its high construction standards.
We are the first company to start large-scale construction in Batumi. We have built 500,000 sq.m. of commercial and residential premises, as we…
Citron Group boasts an extensive experience on real estate market in Batumi. Currently, the company is realizing construction of two projects: Citron Residence Batumi and Citron Residence Chakvi. The company has already developed one of a kind holiday complex in Batumi Citron Cottage.
The…