GREEN SIDE

Georgia,
;
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 04:11
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Monday
10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 18:00
Thursday
10:00 - 18:00
Friday
01:00 - 18:00
Saturday
11:00 - 17:00
Sunday
11:00 - 17:00
Our agents abroad
KASKO GROUP
Georgia, Batumi
New buildings 1 Residential property 1
The construction company KASKO has many years of experience in implementing projects in the construction sector. The company was founded in 2011 in Batumi, Georgia, and stands out not only by its high-quality constructions but also by the delivery of projects ahead of schedule. Our team con…
Like House
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2007
Residential property 2
For 15 years of activity of the company Like House, more than 248,500 square meters of living space have been built in Batumi. The company has 12 completed projects and 1 under construction. Like House company carries out a full range of construction and installation works for the constru…
Real Palace
Georgia, Batumi
Black Sea Towers - a new high-rise residential complex of premium class in the center of business Batumi. The complex is located near the sea on the Alley of Heroes opposite the UEFA stadium. It offers wonderful panoramic views of the city, mountains and sea. The builder and developer of the…
Gumbati Grupp
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 1998
New buildings 3 Residential property 10
Gumbati Group began its positioning in the market in 1998 and still holds a leading position in its field due to its high construction standards. We are the first company to start large-scale construction in Batumi. We have built 500,000 sq.m. of commercial and residential premises, as we…
Citron Group
Georgia, Batumi
New buildings 1 Residential property 3 Сommercial property 1
Citron Group boasts an extensive experience on real estate market in Batumi. Currently, the company is realizing construction of two projects: Citron Residence Batumi and Citron Residence Chakvi. The company has already developed one of a kind holiday complex in Batumi Citron Cottage. The…
