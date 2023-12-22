Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

3 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with gas in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with gas
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Vake, on Svanidze Str…
€85,417
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/5
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Kareli Str…
€99,956
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 9/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, Asmati S…
€63,608
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Samgori, in the settl…
€35,984
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/8
Description: 3 and 2 room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Kama…
€92,686
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/7
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Vake, on Kobuleti Str…
€139,938
5 room apartment with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
5 room apartment with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
Description: 8-room duplex apartment for sale in Sanzona, Kvish…
€98,139
3 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
Description: 5-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, on Tarie…
€66,334
2 room apartment with intercom, with elevator, with internet in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with intercom, with elevator, with internet
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Kapiani…
€60,882
2 room apartment with intercom, with furniture, with elevator in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with intercom, with furniture, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/12
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, on Roste…
€55,430
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/12
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Didube, Eristavi Stre…
€86,326
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale on Moscow Avenue, Kindzm…
€48,161
2 room apartment with central heating, with electricity, with gas in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with central heating, with electricity, with gas
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/15
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Apakidz…
€90,869
2 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with internet in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with internet
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 12/14
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Vake, on Amirejibi hi…
€76,784
1 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with internet in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with internet
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 13/13
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Didube, "Jaoken" buil…
€46,798
Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

