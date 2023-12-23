UAE
Realting.com
Georgia
Residential
Abkhazia
Residential properties for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia
apartments
15
houses
14
Clear all
29 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 10 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
10
9
700 m²
With exclusive rights !!! For long-term or daily rent (at parti…
€909
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
7
3
280 m²
Description: A three-storey private house for rent in Koshigora…
€2,726
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
7
3
300 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for rent in Sanzona, on Cha…
€909
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with gas
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
100 m²
5/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Vake, on Svanidze Str…
€85,417
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
118 m²
5/5
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Kareli Str…
€99,956
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
2
99 m²
9/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, Asmati S…
€63,608
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
150 m²
Description: Two-storey, newly built (completed 3 years) house …
€125,399
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
2
180 m²
Description: 2-storey townhouse private house for sale in Tkhin…
€113,586
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
85 m²
1/2
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Samgori, in the settl…
€35,984
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
10
3
1 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 1 m2. 235 US. …
€245,346
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
6
2
168 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, En…
€77,239
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
1
140 m²
2/8
Description: 3 and 2 room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Kama…
€92,686
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
92 m²
5/7
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Vake, on Kobuleti Str…
€139,938
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
9
4
620 m²
Description: 4-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, on…
€199,912
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
140 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Sanzona, on Zig…
€98,139
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
8
3
240 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale in Saburtalo, on J…
€258,977
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
11
6
480 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Three-storey h…
€617,909
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
60 m²
Description: 1-storey private house for sale in Samgori, in the…
€40,891
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with paved road, with electricity, with water system
Tbilisi, Georgia
7
2
650 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, on…
€236,259
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
8
2
200 m²
1/5
Description: 8-room duplex apartment for sale in Sanzona, Kvish…
€98,139
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
1
120 m²
4/5
Description: 5-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, on Tarie…
€66,334
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
7
3
264 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale, in Didi Digomi, o…
€327,128
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with intercom, with elevator, with internet
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
68 m²
2/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Kapiani…
€60,882
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with intercom, with furniture, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
62 m²
8/12
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, on Roste…
€55,430
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
110 m²
7/12
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Didube, Eristavi Stre…
€86,326
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
70 m²
5/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale on Moscow Avenue, Kindzm…
€48,161
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with central heating, with electricity, with gas
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
112 m²
2/15
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Apakidz…
€90,869
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with internet
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
87 m²
12/14
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Vake, on Amirejibi hi…
€76,784
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with internet
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
48 m²
13/13
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Didube, "Jaoken" buil…
€46,798
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
