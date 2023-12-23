Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

apartments
15
houses
14
29 properties total found
Villa 10 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 10 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 700 m²
With exclusive rights !!! For long-term or daily rent (at parti…
€909
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Description: A three-storey private house for rent in Koshigora…
€2,726
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for rent in Sanzona, on Cha…
€909
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with gas in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with gas
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Vake, on Svanidze Str…
€85,417
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/5
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Kareli Str…
€99,956
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 9/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, Asmati S…
€63,608
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Description: Two-storey, newly built (completed 3 years) house …
€125,399
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Description: 2-storey townhouse private house for sale in Tkhin…
€113,586
Leave a request
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Samgori, in the settl…
€35,984
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 10 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 1 m2. 235 US. …
€245,346
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, En…
€77,239
Leave a request
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with electricity, with gas, with water system
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/8
Description: 3 and 2 room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Kama…
€92,686
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/7
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Vake, on Kobuleti Str…
€139,938
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 9 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Description: 4-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, on…
€199,912
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Sanzona, on Zig…
€98,139
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale in Saburtalo, on J…
€258,977
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 11 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Three-storey h…
€617,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description: 1-storey private house for sale in Samgori, in the…
€40,891
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with paved road, with electricity, with water system in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms with paved road, with electricity, with water system
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, on…
€236,259
Leave a request
5 room apartment with elevator, with internet, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
5 room apartment with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
Description: 8-room duplex apartment for sale in Sanzona, Kvish…
€98,139
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
Description: 5-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, on Tarie…
€66,334
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale, in Didi Digomi, o…
€327,128
Leave a request
2 room apartment with intercom, with elevator, with internet in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with intercom, with elevator, with internet
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Kapiani…
€60,882
Leave a request
2 room apartment with intercom, with furniture, with elevator in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with intercom, with furniture, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/12
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Didi Digomi, on Roste…
€55,430
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/12
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Didube, Eristavi Stre…
€86,326
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale on Moscow Avenue, Kindzm…
€48,161
Leave a request
2 room apartment with central heating, with electricity, with gas in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with central heating, with electricity, with gas
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/15
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Apakidz…
€90,869
Leave a request
2 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with internet in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with elevator, with central heating, with internet
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 12/14
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Vake, on Amirejibi hi…
€76,784
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with internet in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with furniture, with central heating, with internet
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 13/13
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Didube, "Jaoken" buil…
€46,798
Leave a request

Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
