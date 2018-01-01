  1. Realting.com
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France

About the complex

The complex consists of two buildings with lush green gardens and a patio for relaxation. The residence offers a wide range of apartments: from studios to 4-room apartments. Almost all apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. There is parking in the basement and a storage room for bicycles on the ground floor.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Reinforced door with A2P class lock
  • Access control with digital code, Vigik and videophone
  • Bathrooms and showers are equipped with a vanity, mirror and illuminated wall lamp
  • Wall hung toilet JACOB DELAFON or similar
  • Insulating double glazing
  • Windows with electric or aluminum shutters
  • Parquet in different colors to choose from in the living rooms
  • Built-in wardrobe
Location and nearby infrastructure

Just 12 km from Porte de Bercy, well served by the A4 motorway, several bus lines, as well as the future metro line 15, Villiers-sur-Marne is in the heart of the developing Île-de-France region. Schools, grocery stores and local services, cultural attractions, numerous sports facilities and almost 18 hectares of green space make Villiers-sur-Marne a great place to live. Just a 6-minute walk from the residence there is a covered market in the city center, as well as everything you need: a bakery, medical services, a butcher shop, a grocery store, a hairdresser, a bank, a restaurant.

  • Primary school at 120 meters
  • Bus stop at 200 meters
  • Kindergarten at 250 meters
  • Bakery at 300 meters
  • Nursery at 300 meters
  • Covered market at 500 meters
  • Railway station at 750 meters
