New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France

The complex consists of two buildings with lush green gardens and a patio for relaxation. The residence offers a wide range of apartments: from studios to 4-room apartments. Almost all apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. There is parking in the basement and a storage room for bicycles on the ground floor.Facilities and equipment in the house
Just 12 km from Porte de Bercy, well served by the A4 motorway, several bus lines, as well as the future metro line 15, Villiers-sur-Marne is in the heart of the developing Île-de-France region. Schools, grocery stores and local services, cultural attractions, numerous sports facilities and almost 18 hectares of green space make Villiers-sur-Marne a great place to live. Just a 6-minute walk from the residence there is a covered market in the city center, as well as everything you need: a bakery, medical services, a butcher shop, a grocery store, a hairdresser, a bank, a restaurant.