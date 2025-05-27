Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nouvelle-Aquitaine
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

studios
44
1 BHK
347
2 BHK
520
3 BHK
480
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/3
A modern residence in the heart of France. Parking is included in the price of the apartment…
$204,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go