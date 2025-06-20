Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Rochefort
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Rochefort, France

2 BHK
3
3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$236,785
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$412,352
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$345,359
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$460,864
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$310,708
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$391,561
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$277,211
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$378,856
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
4 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$560,198
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
4 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$560,198
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Tremblade, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Tremblade, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
This residential area offers apartments with direct access to the port of Chenal de l'Atelie…
$352,290
Leave a request

Properties features in Rochefort, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go