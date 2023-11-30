Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bayonne, France

3 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with by the sea in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with by the sea
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Exceptional apartments near the centre of Biarritz. The living area covers approximately 200…
€2,23M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Biarritz, France
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
Prestigious apartments are located in Biarritz, France. The apartments are located on the up…
€2,12M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment with furniture, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Wonderful apartment near Biarritz. The 120 sq m apartment includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
€970,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
The beautiful apartment is located in Biarritz, France. In an apartment with an area of 99 s…
€550,000
Leave a request

