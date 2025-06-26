Show property on map Show properties list
  2. France
  3. Blaye
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Blaye, France

14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$254,111
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$248,335
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$183,653
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$188,273
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$182,498
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$248,335
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$184,808
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$259,886
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$242,560
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$248,335
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$172,102
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$188,273
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$194,048
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de Cubzac, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the charm of the Dordogne River and the Antre de Mers vineyards to buy a f…
$187,118
