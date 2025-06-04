Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Pau
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pau, France

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
21
4 BHK
6
40 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$506,469
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$348,784
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$390,665
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$498,115
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$423,392
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$443,303
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$600,531
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$511,504
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$525,350
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$541,713
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$353,819
4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$667,701
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$525,693
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$419,387
4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$517,111
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$467,219
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$473,742
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$434,950
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 28 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$571,465
1 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
1 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$257,812
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$425,109
4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$564,451
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$626,735
4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$573,754
1 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
1 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$259,528
4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$565,172
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$545,032
4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$654,885
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$359,883
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 21 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$479,692
Properties features in Pau, France

