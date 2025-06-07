Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Poitiers
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Poitiers, France

2 BHK
8
3 BHK
25
Apartment Delete
Clear all
35 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
| Apartments
$316,445
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$289,126
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$334,658
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$561,747
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
4 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$408,646
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
| Apartments
$215,137
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$215,137
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$530,557
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$334,658
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
| Apartments
$298,232
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$298,232
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$306,200
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$226,520
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$219,690
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
| Apartments
$290,264
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$317,583
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$219,690
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$530,557
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$298,232
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$318,721
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$328,966
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$547,632
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$289,126
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$306,200
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$541,485
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$295,956
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
In the heart of the protected Poitiers sector, 2 steps from shops and transport, is this 17t…
$561,747
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$283,434
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$298,232
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$208,307
Leave a request

Properties features in Poitiers, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go