  2. France
  3. Cannes
  4. New houses

New Build Houses in Cannes, France

Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Cannes, France
from
$1,90M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Elegant villa built in 1910 by Prince of Moldova and Romanian Jean Gica for his wife Maria - Hazel Gica.The villa is located a 5-minute walk from the beach, near the old port of Cannes.The villa is renovated and modernized by the developer. In addition, there will be created: a parking area …
Developer
Premiumazur
Leave a request
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Cannes, France
from
$951,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Nkbig villa on the territory of the residence with parking and garden.The total area of the house is 116 m2, the garden is 335 m2, the terrace is 49 m2, the balcony is 5 m2.Less than 10 minutes to the quaint Croisette and the beach, and the old port in Cannes.Installment, reduced notarmal fee
Developer
Premiumazur
Leave a request
