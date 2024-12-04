  1. Realting.com
  Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Complejo residencial Celesto Tower

Complejo residencial Celesto Tower

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$167,000
;
11
ID: 32719
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase económica
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Casa arrendada
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Celesto Tower is a 17-story residential complex by Tarrad Development, located in the DubaiLand Residence residential complex at 5 Wadi Al Safa. The project, offering approximately 272 residential units, includes studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments priced from AED 550,000, ranging in size from 350 sq. ft. to 927 sq. ft. Designed with private terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and smart home technology, each residence combines modern comfort with panoramic city views. 

 

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, Celesto Tower features fully equipped kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and bathrooms with a host of amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, gym, children's playgrounds, and a yoga area. Its convenient location near major highways and a university complex makes it ideal for families and investors.

 

 

 

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Complejo residencial Celesto Tower
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$167,000
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
