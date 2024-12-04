  1. Realting.com
  Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Complejo residencial Binghatti Hillside

Complejo residencial Binghatti Hillside

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
$212,000
ID: 28092
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

Binghatti Hillside is a 21-story residential complex from Binghatti Developers, located in the Dubai Science Park area. The building's architecture is inspired by natural hills, with smooth lines and a modern design that stands out from the surrounding buildings. Thanks to its convenient location next to Al Khail Road, residents have easy access to various areas of Dubai.

 

The complex offers a variety of layouts: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment features spacious interiors, high-quality finishes, and a smart home system for added comfort and convenience. The layouts are suitable for different lifestyles, offering options for singles, couples, and families.

 

Residents of Binghatti Hillside can enjoy a variety of amenities, such as swimming pools, gyms, yoga and meditation areas, a business lounge, a barbecue area, and retail stores. The community is surrounded by green spaces and is close to key attractions such as Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood.

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Golf Point
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$232,877
Barrio residencial Premium real estate
Ghantout, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$465,753
Complejo residencial Symphony
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$298,325
Complejo residencial Apartments in the new Barari Lagoons residence with pools and green areas next to the American School and Global Village in Majan, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$404,922
Edificio de apartamentos EMAAR Beachfront
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$1,16M
Complejo residencial Binghatti Hillside
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$212,000
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Rove 2
Complejo residencial Rove 2
Complejo residencial Rove 2
Complejo residencial Rove 2
Complejo residencial Rove 2
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Rove 2
Complejo residencial Rove 2
Sarja, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$714,521
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 10
¡Apartamentos en el nuevo complejo residencial Rove 2 en el corazón de la zona de Aljada! ¡Se presenta una cocina amueblada y los electrodomésticos necesarios! ¡Le proporcionaremos un catálogo de inversores! ¡Perfecto para vivir e invertir! Amenidades: Parque verde con amplias instalaciones…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial THE CREST
Complejo residencial THE CREST
Complejo residencial THE CREST
Complejo residencial THE CREST
Complejo residencial THE CREST
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial THE CREST
Complejo residencial THE CREST
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$671,403
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Número de plantas 47
Área 118–144 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
Bienes raíces en Dubai a un precio de ganga con pleno apoyo legal. Asistencia para obtener el estatus de residente. Selección gratuita de bienes inmuebles. ¿Quieres comprar un apartamento en Dubai? ¡Sabes cómo invertir de manera rentable! Le proporcionaremos: - Una selección de los mejores…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
118.0
671,403
Apartamentos 3 habitaciones
144.0
814,686
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Complejo residencial Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Complejo residencial Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Complejo residencial Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Complejo residencial Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Complejo residencial Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Complejo residencial Al Habtoor Tower — high-rise residence by Al Habtoor Group with a swimming pool and a lounge area in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$731,257
La residencia cuenta con un gimnasio, una piscina infinita, un centro de spa, un terreno deportivo, un café y un restaurante, un parque infantil, una sala de estar al aire libre, una biblioteca, un aparcamiento.Terminación - 3o trimestre de 2026.Instalaciones y equipos en la casa Cocina tota…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Últimas noticias en Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
04.12.2024
Hipoteca en Dubai para no residentes. Cómo comprar bienes raíces a crédito
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
17.10.2024
Herencia de bienes y bienes inmuebles en los EAU
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
02.10.2024
Programa de jubilación en Dubai. Cómo obtener una visa de jubilación de Dubai
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
26.02.2024
Construido en Dubái el rascacielos horizontal The Link
Mostrar todas las publicaciones