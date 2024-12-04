  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial High ROI

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
$186,000
ID: 32651
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 15/10/25

Localización

  País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  Región / estado
    Dubái

Características del objeto

  Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Sobre el complejo

BINGHATTI TITANIA
For the first time in Majan

Rising elegantly in the heart of Majan, Binghatti Titania marks a new chapter of architectural brilliance by Binghatti. The tower’s bold illuminated façade and refined geometry embody the developer’s signature fusion of modern design and functional luxury


🏗️ Project:  Binghatti TITANIA
#⃣ Project No.: 4104
🎯 Expected Completion: February 2027
📍 Location: Majan 
   
🗒️ Description: 3B + G + 4P + 32F + MECH + ROOF
▪️ 789 Apartments, 8 Retail
     
🛒 Selling Price:     
    - Studio: from 679,999 AED   
    - 1BR: from 1,049,999 AED
    - 2BR: from 1,549,999 AED
              
 📐 Size Range:      
     - Studio: from 369 - 563 sqft
     - 1BR: from 683 - 933 sqft
     - 2BR: from 1,215 sqft
     
⚙️ Facilities:      
      - Indoor Gym
      - Adults Pool, Kids Pool
      - Sunken Seat Area

🌳 Amenities :     
    - 5m from Global Village
    - 5m from IMG Worlds of Adventure
    - 15m from Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
    - 20m from Dubai International Airport
    - 20m from Al Maktoum International Airport
    - 2.7km/4min from Latifa Hospital

➕ Unique Features:
    - Smart Home System
    - Kitchen Appliances 
     
📅 Payment Plan : 

   ▪ Standard 70/30:  
    - 20% Down-Payment     
    - 50% During Construction
    - 30% Upon Completion 

   ▪ Promotional 50/50*
    - 10% Down-Payment
    - 10% after 30 Days    
    - 30% During Construction
    - 50% Upon Completion 
      *Studio and 1BR only, temporary offer
     
 

Localización en el mapa

Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles

Reseña en vídeo de complejo residencial High ROI

