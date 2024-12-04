Complejo residencial High ROI

BINGHATTI TITANIA
For the first time in Majan
Rising elegantly in the heart of Majan, Binghatti Titania marks a new chapter of architectural brilliance by Binghatti. The tower’s bold illuminated façade and refined geometry embody the developer’s signature fusion of modern design and functional luxury
🏗️ Project: Binghatti TITANIA
#⃣ Project No.: 4104
🎯 Expected Completion: February 2027
📍 Location: Majan
🗒️ Description: 3B + G + 4P + 32F + MECH + ROOF
▪️ 789 Apartments, 8 Retail
🛒 Selling Price:
- Studio: from 679,999 AED
- 1BR: from 1,049,999 AED
- 2BR: from 1,549,999 AED
📐 Size Range:
- Studio: from 369 - 563 sqft
- 1BR: from 683 - 933 sqft
- 2BR: from 1,215 sqft
⚙️ Facilities:
- Indoor Gym
- Adults Pool, Kids Pool
- Sunken Seat Area
🌳 Amenities :
- 5m from Global Village
- 5m from IMG Worlds of Adventure
- 15m from Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- 20m from Dubai International Airport
- 20m from Al Maktoum International Airport
- 2.7km/4min from Latifa Hospital
➕ Unique Features:
- Smart Home System
- Kitchen Appliances
📅 Payment Plan :
▪ Standard 70/30:
- 20% Down-Payment
- 50% During Construction
- 30% Upon Completion
▪ Promotional 50/50*
- 10% Down-Payment
- 10% after 30 Days
- 30% During Construction
- 50% Upon Completion
*Studio and 1BR only, temporary offer