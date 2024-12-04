Complejo residencial High ROI

BINGHATTI TITANIA

For the first time in Majan

Rising elegantly in the heart of Majan, Binghatti Titania marks a new chapter of architectural brilliance by Binghatti. The tower’s bold illuminated façade and refined geometry embody the developer’s signature fusion of modern design and functional luxury



🏗️ Project: Binghatti TITANIA

#⃣ Project No.: 4104

🎯 Expected Completion: February 2027

📍 Location: Majan



🗒️ Description: 3B + G + 4P + 32F + MECH + ROOF

▪️ 789 Apartments, 8 Retail



🛒 Selling Price:

- Studio: from 679,999 AED

- 1BR: from 1,049,999 AED

- 2BR: from 1,549,999 AED



📐 Size Range:

- Studio: from 369 - 563 sqft

- 1BR: from 683 - 933 sqft

- 2BR: from 1,215 sqft



⚙️ Facilities:

- Indoor Gym

- Adults Pool, Kids Pool

- Sunken Seat Area

🌳 Amenities :

- 5m from Global Village

- 5m from IMG Worlds of Adventure

- 15m from Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa

- 20m from Dubai International Airport

- 20m from Al Maktoum International Airport

- 2.7km/4min from Latifa Hospital

➕ Unique Features:

- Smart Home System

- Kitchen Appliances



📅 Payment Plan :

▪ Standard 70/30:

- 20% Down-Payment

- 50% During Construction

- 30% Upon Completion

▪ Promotional 50/50*

- 10% Down-Payment

- 10% after 30 Days

- 30% During Construction

- 50% Upon Completion

*Studio and 1BR only, temporary offer



