Complejo residencial Cozy apartments with the most beautiful views

Business Bay, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
16
ID: 32595
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 7/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
  • Región / estado
    Dubái
  • Ciudad
    Business Bay

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada

Además

  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Casa AHS is an iconic residential project located along the Dubai Water Canal near Safa Park. The architectural concept was developed by Killa Design. The complex includes 32 residences and is designed in a modern vertical style with spacious terraces and panoramic patios. The project features Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, and Sky Palaces, each designed with an emphasis on privacy, light, and elegance.

 

The project includes 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom residences ranging in size from 5,088 to over 10,000 square feet, Sky Mansions up to 20,972 square feet, and Sky Palaces up to 29,700 square feet. All residences are equipped with private elevators with direct access to the living room, ceilings up to 12 meters high, and spacious layouts. The apartments are unfurnished but come with smart systems, individual storage rooms, and enclosed parking spaces. The interiors by HBA create a sense of space and open transition between indoor and outdoor areas with views of the canal and park.

 

Casa AHS is conveniently located just minutes from DIFC, Downtown Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates, providing quick access to both business and entertainment centers. Amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa, an onsen, a cigar lounge, a gym, yoga and Pilates studios, a cinema, and a private sushi bar. The project offers concierge services, a personal chauffeur, a mobile app, and lounge areas, providing an atmosphere of exclusive comfort.

Localización en el mapa

Business Bay, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Complejo residencial Cozy apartments with the most beautiful views
Business Bay, Emiratos Árabes Unidos
de
$7,26M
Realting.com
