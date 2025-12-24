Barrio residencial Nacare

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A private collection of 20 beachfront residences in Estepona
A unique residential project where light, tranquility, and contemporary elegance elevate your life. Discover different types of three- and four-bedroom homes for an unparalleled living experience.
Architecture that doesn't compete with the landscape but rather blends seamlessly into the horizon. Just steps from the sea, in the heart of Estepona.
The perfect balance between privacy and connection to the vibrant life of the Costa del Sol. Premium services and exclusive experiences reserved just for you.
A life surrounded by comfort where everything is within easy reach, without worries.
Carefully designed spaces that guarantee comfort and privacy, with large terraces to enjoy moments outdoors and breathtaking views of the landscape.
South-facing apartments with cross ventilation
Open-plan concept with integrated terraces
Private parking spaces with direct access
Common areas designed to complement the natural rhythm of life, along with 24/7 support and services that simplify daily living for those who value their time above all else.
Located in the most authentic area of the Costa del Sol, Nacaré is a blend of nature and city. An enclave connected to the culture, gastronomy, and cutting-edge lifestyle of Estepona.
Localización en el mapa
Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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