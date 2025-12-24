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Barrio residencial Nacare

Estepona, Španjolska
de
$2,84M
;
20
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ID: 39546
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 465533802
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Estepona
  • Dirección
    Calle Teniente Riera

Sobre el complejo

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A private collection of 20 beachfront residences in Estepona A unique residential project where light, tranquility, and contemporary elegance elevate your life. Discover different types of three- and four-bedroom homes for an unparalleled living experience. Architecture that doesn't compete with the landscape but rather blends seamlessly into the horizon. Just steps from the sea, in the heart of Estepona. The perfect balance between privacy and connection to the vibrant life of the Costa del Sol. Premium services and exclusive experiences reserved just for you. A life surrounded by comfort where everything is within easy reach, without worries. Carefully designed spaces that guarantee comfort and privacy, with large terraces to enjoy moments outdoors and breathtaking views of the landscape. South-facing apartments with cross ventilation Open-plan concept with integrated terraces Private parking spaces with direct access Common areas designed to complement the natural rhythm of life, along with 24/7 support and services that simplify daily living for those who value their time above all else. Located in the most authentic area of ​​the Costa del Sol, Nacaré is a blend of nature and city. An enclave connected to the culture, gastronomy, and cutting-edge lifestyle of Estepona.

Localización en el mapa

Estepona, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Nacare
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$2,84M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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