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Barrio residencial Savia Fase I

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$551,760
;
10
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ID: 39105
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1782946625
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Calle Estribo

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New launch in Mijas! Townhouses of new construction in Mijas, Malaga Magnificent residential of townhouses of 3 and 4 bedrooms with gardens and equipped kitchens. With magnificent community services and excellent individual services, it is undoubtedly the best option for those who wish to create a great project for the future. The philosophy of the project seeks to achieve a balance between architecture and nature. Designed to enhance the beauty of the surroundings by articulating a “resort” space in which there is room for swimming pools with chill-out area, coworking area to work from the comfort of your home, fully equipped gym and a social club where you can share unforgettable moments with your loved ones and neighbors. It is located in a privileged location, in front of a large Mediterranean forest with lush pine trees and less than 10 minutes from the beaches and only 20 minutes from Malaga airport, with easy access and perfectly communicated. At 800 meters is developed the new great Park of the Costa del Sol, a green lung with large gardens and a wide range of leisure activities.

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Mijas, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Savia Fase I
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$551,760
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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