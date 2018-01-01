  1. Realting.com
  2. Francia
  3. New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Niza, Francia
de
€360,000
;
10
Dejar una solicitud
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

The complex offers luxury apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with large bay windows, beautiful terraces and stunning views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. In the center of the quarter there is a garden with terraces overlooking the city, divided into green spaces, orchards and olive groves. From the garden to the interior designer-designed lobbies, all common spaces create an atmosphere of exceptional elegance. On the ninth floor there is a gym and a spacious common terrace of 150 m², overlooking the Metropolitan Square and Cours Meridia. These spaces can be reserved by owners for events, sports, or simply used by residents for recreation. The price for a parking space is 28,000 euros.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Secure private access
  • The building is connected to the geothermal network
  • Secure parking for cars in the basement
  • Place for storing and repairing bicycles and strollers
  • Fan coil heating/cooling
  • Home automation
Location and nearby infrastructure

All services - shops, schools, restaurants - are available just minutes from the house. The new tram stop on Avenue Simone Weil will take you to the airport, the center of Nice, the Allianz Riviera stadium or other active leisure areas.

Localización de la nueva construcción
Niza, Francia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Niza, Francia
de
€289,000
Complejo residencial Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, Francia
de
€421,900
Complejo residencial New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, Francia
de
€323,232
Complejo residencial Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, Francia
de
€280,862
Complejo residencial New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Niza, Francia
de
€277,000
Está viendo
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Niza, Francia
de
€360,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Complejo residencial New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, Francia
de
€306,000
Agencia: TRANIO
El complejo cuenta con apartamentos de varios tipos, desde estudios hasta apartamentos de tres dormitorios. Todos los apartamentos tienen balcón, terraza o jardín privado. El complejo ofrece a los residentes áreas comunes: trabajo conjunto, habitación de invitados, gimnasio, taller DIY. Instalaciones y equipos en la casa digicodio intercomunicador sistema inalámbrico de domótica para la gestión de persianas eléctricas, control de luces, programación de calefacción y comprobación de consumo Ubicación e infraestructura cercana El complejo está situado cerca de un parque y un estanque. Hay una parada de tranvía T1 cerca. Muy cerca de la casa hay escuelas famosas, tiendas, así como campos de golf, un centro ecuestre, canchas de tenis.
Complejo residencial New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Complejo residencial New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Plaisir, Francia
de
€200,000
Agencia: TRANIO
El complejo ofrece una amplia variedad de apartamentos: desde estudios hasta 4 dormitorios con ventanas panorámicas y balcones. Para la comodidad de los residentes, habrá tiendas en la planta baja. También hay un estacionamiento en el complejo. Ubicación e infraestructura cercana El complejo está situado en el pintoresco pueblo de Plaisir, al oeste de París. Los alrededores de Plaisir son ricos en atracciones culturales y paisajes naturales: un castillo del siglo 17 con un parque clasicista, St. Catedral de Pedro, conservatorios y teatros. Plaisir es la encarnación de la idea del bienestar francés a través de una combinación de lujo discreto de la arquitectura y el paisaje rural. La comuna es adecuada para aquellos que quieren estar lejos del ruido de la gran ciudad. Se puede llegar a París en tren directo o en coche en 25 minutos.
Complejo residencial New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Complejo residencial New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Francia
de
€314,000
Agencia: TRANIO
En el centro del complejo entre los edificios hay un jardín paisajístico, y en la parte sur de la parcela hay una piscina comunitaria. Las plazas de aparcamiento privadas en el sótano están equipadas con estaciones de carga y también hay una habitación para bicicletas. Instalaciones y equipos en la casa Bomba de calor para calefacción y refrigeración Baldosas de gran formato Armario de baño colgante Pantalla de ducha de vidrio Ventanas y persianas de doble acristalamiento Infraestructura Parada de autobús 50 m Parque Exflora 550 m Playa Antibes-Juan-les-Pins 800 m Centro Económico Sophia Antipolis 8 km Aeropuerto Internacional de Niza Cote d'Azur 18 km Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Idealmente situado entre Niza y Cannes, Antibes ofrece un estilo de vida único en el corazón de la Cote d'Azur. El complejo está situado en la parte occidental, a menos de 10 minutos del centro histórico de la ciudad.
Realting.com
Ir