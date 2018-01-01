  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

Antibes, Francia
€270,000
Sobre el complejo

The residential complex offers from functional studios to spacious 4-room family apartments, most of which have views of the sea or forest park. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. The apartments are designed in compliance with modern comfort standards and have a harmonious layout. Privacy is maintained thanks to the independence of "day and night" parts, the open kitchen emphasizes the volume of the living spaces. On the upper level there are 4 exceptional apartments, they have a large balcony and an outdoor rooftop solarium terrace of up to 60 m2. A unique place where you can enjoy a private pool/jacuzzi. The landscaped area combines a wonderful variety of young local trees such as olive trees, oaks, bitter oranges and centuries-old pines of the protected forest.

Features of the flats
  • Producing domestic hot water using a collective heat pump
  • Windows with insulating double glazing
  • Floor tiles made of glazed porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm
  • Smooth paint in all rooms
  • Electric roller shutters with central control
  • The walls of the bathrooms and showers are tiled up to 2 m high on all 4 walls
  • Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, a vanity table (single or double depending on the plan) and a mirror
  • Closet
  • High quality entrance doors
  • Basements for all apartments
  • Lighting with presence sensors in hallways and staircases
  • Gated residential complex with pedestrian access control using a digital code, videophone and Vigik badge
  • Secure underground parking
  • 2 rooms for bicycles
Location and nearby infrastructure

The new building is located in Antibes on the top of the hills, in the heart of a residential area. The complex captivates with its green surroundings with pine groves, creating an atmosphere of comfort. Just a few minutes walk from this secluded place you will discover the central part of the city, the delights of the sea coast, the convenience of shopping centers and proximity to fast highways. Enjoy the charm of the hills without losing the dynamics of a big city. For lovers of greenery, next to the complex is the La Valmasque Natural Park, which has 428 hectares of wooded hills and offers excellent places for walks, jogging and picnics. The proximity to Sofia Antipoli makes the Terje quarter a very attractive place with high rental potential.

  • 15.9 km from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
  • 3.8 km from Antibes train station
  • 5 minutes from the A8 motorway exit in all directions
  • 600 m from the future tram and bus stop to Sophia Antipolis and the center of Antibes
  • 160 m from the Altana bus stop, line 6 to shopping centers, the center of Antibes, the train station, the port and Juan-les-Pins
