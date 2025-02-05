  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$37,774
VAT
from
$931/m²
BTC
0.4493110
ETH
23.5503104
USDT
37 346.3015784
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13 1
ID: 33108
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Holiday Park Resort – Coastal Living Redefined
Experience the perfect harmony of comfort, leisure, and sophistication at Holiday Park Resort, a premier residential destination designed for those who seek a refined coastal lifestyle.
Spanning 54,000 sqm in Magawish, this exceptional community redefines resort living through elegance, space, and thoughtfully designed amenities.

Choose Your Perfect Home
From stylish studios and cozy 1–2 bedroom apartments to elegant twin villas, Holiday Park Resort offers a diverse selection of homes tailored to every lifestyle.

  • Exceptional Facilities

A resort-style community designed for ultimate relaxation and enjoyment:
20% Buildings / 80% Pools, Landscapes & Gardens
Biggest Residential Olympic Pool (250 m)
Sandy Pool & Dancing Fountains
8 Swimming Pools (2 Heated – 6 Unheated)
Clinic & Pharmacy
Gym, Spa, Coffee Shops, Restaurants & Bars
3-Floor Villas with Rooftops
Public Beach Access Across the Road (extra charge)
Largest Aqua Park with over 12 Water Games

Delivery Timeline
Ready by June 2026
Secure your dream home today and enjoy the perfect balance of luxury, leisure, and coastal serenity at Holiday Park Resort.

Homes Bay – Your Trusted Real Estate Partner
At Homes Bay, we guide you through every step of your property journey with full transparency, multi-language support.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 75.0
Price per m², USD 927
Apartment price, USD 69,508

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt
Education
Food & Drink
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
