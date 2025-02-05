Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana

Holiday Park Resort – Coastal Living Redefined
Experience the perfect harmony of comfort, leisure, and sophistication at Holiday Park Resort, a premier residential destination designed for those who seek a refined coastal lifestyle.
Spanning 54,000 sqm in Magawish, this exceptional community redefines resort living through elegance, space, and thoughtfully designed amenities.
Choose Your Perfect Home
From stylish studios and cozy 1–2 bedroom apartments to elegant twin villas, Holiday Park Resort offers a diverse selection of homes tailored to every lifestyle.
A resort-style community designed for ultimate relaxation and enjoyment:
20% Buildings / 80% Pools, Landscapes & Gardens
Biggest Residential Olympic Pool (250 m)
Sandy Pool & Dancing Fountains
8 Swimming Pools (2 Heated – 6 Unheated)
Clinic & Pharmacy
Gym, Spa, Coffee Shops, Restaurants & Bars
3-Floor Villas with Rooftops
Public Beach Access Across the Road (extra charge)
Largest Aqua Park with over 12 Water Games
Delivery Timeline
Ready by June 2026
Secure your dream home today and enjoy the perfect balance of luxury, leisure, and coastal serenity at Holiday Park Resort.
Homes Bay – Your Trusted Real Estate Partner
At Homes Bay, we guide you through every step of your property journey with full transparency, multi-language support.