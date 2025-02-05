Residential complex Hurghada, Magawish Trivana

Holiday Park Resort – Coastal Living Redefined

Experience the perfect harmony of comfort, leisure, and sophistication at Holiday Park Resort, a premier residential destination designed for those who seek a refined coastal lifestyle.

Spanning 54,000 sqm in Magawish, this exceptional community redefines resort living through elegance, space, and thoughtfully designed amenities.

Choose Your Perfect Home

From stylish studios and cozy 1–2 bedroom apartments to elegant twin villas, Holiday Park Resort offers a diverse selection of homes tailored to every lifestyle.

Exceptional Facilities

A resort-style community designed for ultimate relaxation and enjoyment:

20% Buildings / 80% Pools, Landscapes & Gardens

Biggest Residential Olympic Pool (250 m)

Sandy Pool & Dancing Fountains

8 Swimming Pools (2 Heated – 6 Unheated)

Clinic & Pharmacy

Gym, Spa, Coffee Shops, Restaurants & Bars

3-Floor Villas with Rooftops

Public Beach Access Across the Road (extra charge)

Largest Aqua Park with over 12 Water Games

Delivery Timeline

Ready by June 2026

Secure your dream home today and enjoy the perfect balance of luxury, leisure, and coastal serenity at Holiday Park Resort.

Homes Bay – Your Trusted Real Estate Partner

At Homes Bay, we guide you through every step of your property journey with full transparency, multi-language support.