Residential complex Welcome to Storia Del Mare, Hurghada, Arabia

Hurghada, Egypt
from
$69,058
from
$1,584/m²
ID: 33127
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Egypt
  • State
    Red Sea
  • City
    Hurghada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Welcome to Storia Del Mare, a refined residential community spanning 10,500 m² in the prestigious Arabia area.
Located close to Hilton Hotel and City Center, this project offers a calm coastal atmosphere with direct access to the sea, combining comfort, privacy, and breathtaking views.

Seaside Living
Enjoy a serene environment with the Red Sea at your doorstep. Every day invites you to relax, unwind, and live in harmony with the ocean.

Facilities and Community Features
Storia Del Mare offers a complete resort-style lifestyle:

  • Private beach with direct sea access
  • Three swimming pools
  • Pool bar and beach restaurant
  • Kids club for family convenience
  • Diving center for sea adventure lovers
  • Speed boat service available (extra charge)
  • Backup generators for water and electricity
  • Sea view available from all sides of the project

Delivery Date: December 2025.

Homes Bay – Your Real Estate Partner
Homes Bay supports you throughout your entire property journey, providing guidance in all languages for your comfort and confidence. We ensure access to exclusive offers and the best possible purchasing experience tailored to your needs.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 83.0
Price per m², USD 1,584
Apartment price, USD 131,443

Location on the map

Hurghada, Egypt
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink

Video Review of residential complex Welcome to Storia Del Mare, Hurghada, Arabia

