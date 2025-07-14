Wohnkomplex Brabus Island The Villas

Brabus Island The Villas was created by Cosmo Developments, part of Flag Holding Group, with support from Reportage. This ultra-luxury residential complex is located on the coast of Abu Dhabi and includes 92 villas in a private and prestigious location. The design reflects the BRABUS philosophy of individuality, elegance, and boldness, combining exclusivity with convenient access to key areas of the city.

The project features 20 Beach Villas, 18 Lake Villas, 36 Twin Villas, 10 Townhouses, 4 Penthouses, and 4 VIP Villas. Each villa is equipped with a private pool, terraces, fully tiled bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms, designer kitchen cabinets, built-in wardrobes, double-glazed windows, and central air conditioning. Owners can personalize the interiors by choosing BRABUS signature themes to create a unique space.

The community is close to Abu Dhabi's main attractions, including Al Raha Beach, 5 minutes away, and Yas Island, 18-20 minutes away by car. Amenities include the Grand Pavilion with boutiques, a large swimming pool and children's pool, a gym, landscaped recreation areas, a private marina, a private beach for residents, and covered parking.