Wohnquartier Premium real estate

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of branded apartments.

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will be able to enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking areas, a promenade, and a private beach.

Ghadeer Al Tair in Abu Dhabi is a quiet and elegant area offering a convenient location close to the capital's key attractions. The area attracts visitors with its well-maintained green environment, modern residential complexes, and amenities for the whole family. The pleasant, peaceful atmosphere is ideal for living and relaxing. Its proximity to shopping centers and schools makes Ghadeer Al Tair a desirable place for comfortable living.