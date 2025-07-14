Wohnquartier Brabus Island

  1. Realting.com
Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$945,000
;
8
ID: 32762
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 28.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2029
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Brabus Island is a bold residential project from developer Reportage, created in collaboration with legendary German brand BRABUS. The complex is located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach area of Abu Dhabi and consists of four 13-story buildings comprising 352 apartments and 96 villas. The architecture embodies the BRABUS design philosophy — luxurious, progressive, and focused on those who are not willing to compromise.

 

The apartments are available with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, with a choice of three interior finishes: Black and Bold, White Bliss, and Gray Haven. Each apartment features private balconies or terraces, fully tiled bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms, built-in wardrobes, fitted kitchens, and modern communication systems. The design is inspired by the style of BRABUS supercars and can be adapted to the individual taste of the owner.

 

The project is strategically located just minutes from attractions such as Yas Island, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Amenities include swimming pools, fitness areas, children's playgrounds, and landscaped walking areas. This is not just a place to live—it is a unique style inspired by the pursuit of perfection.

Standort auf der Karte

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
