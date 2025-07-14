  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Wohnkomplex Selina Bay

Wohnkomplex Selina Bay

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$293,185
;
9
ID: 15885
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 21.02.24

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Abu Dhabi

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithisch
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    16

Über den Komplex

The beautiful apartments in the new Selina Bay project on the Yas Island Island in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment! Profitability - from 10% in $! Let's provide the investor catalog! Important installment plan!

Convenities: pool, children's pool, gym, barbecue site, playground in Bochch and much more.

Location:
Selina Bay provides easy access to the Beach Yas, Etihad Arena, Ferrari World entertainment Park and Yas Mall shopping center a few minutes.
- Yas Water World - 10 minutes;
- Warner Bros World - 10 minutes;
- The Louvre Museum - 25 minutes;
- Al reem island - 30 minutes;
- Saadiyat Island is - 25 minutes.

We will provide free apartments on request!
We will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write! Offer from the developer! 0% of the agency commission!

Standort auf der Karte

Abu Dhabi, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Wohnkomplex Selina Bay
