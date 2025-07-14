Wohnkomplex Selina Bay

The beautiful apartments in the new Selina Bay project on the Yas Island Island in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment! Profitability - from 10% in $! Let's provide the investor catalog! Important installment plan!
Convenities: pool, children's pool, gym, barbecue site, playground in Bochch and much more.
Location:
Selina Bay provides easy access to the Beach Yas, Etihad Arena, Ferrari World entertainment Park and Yas Mall shopping center a few minutes.
- Yas Water World - 10 minutes;
- Warner Bros World - 10 minutes;
- The Louvre Museum - 25 minutes;
- Al reem island - 30 minutes;
- Saadiyat Island is - 25 minutes.
