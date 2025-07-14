  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Interest-free installment plan for 6 years

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$597,260
8
ID: 28067
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Palm Deira (~ 1000 m)

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2028
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Über den Komplex

The Ocean Crest project is a modern residential complex ideally located near the sea, offering a unique combination of comfort and natural beauty. The architecture of the complex is minimalist in style, using advanced materials that ensure long-term durability and aesthetic appeal.

The living spaces feature spacious layouts and large windows that fill the rooms with natural light and offer magnificent views of the ocean and surrounding nature. The complex provides all the necessary amenities, including recreation areas, sports grounds, and landscaped green areas.

Ocean Crest is aimed at those who appreciate a high standard of living in harmony with nature and want to enjoy a peaceful yet fulfilling life by the sea. This project is ideal for both permanent residence and investment in quality real estate with the prospect of value growth.

 

 

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

