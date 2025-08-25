  1. Realting.com
  4. Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.

Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.

Alanya, Türkei
von
$144,515
15
ID: 32646
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1115
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 14.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Suitable for a residence permit – we can specify a price of USD 200,000 on the Tapu.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 65 m2, in the Crystal Towers complex.

This luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure is located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 750 meters from the sea.

The complex offers everything you need for a comfortable life – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, and hypermarkets such as Alanium, Kochtas, and Metro, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds, garden
  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation areas
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness room
  • Turkish bath/hammam, sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Bar, restaurant
  • Central satellite TV system
  • Wi-Fi on site
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ areas
  • Covered parking
  • Emergency power generator
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Alanya, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Freizeit

